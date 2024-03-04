Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $309.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

About Casey's General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

