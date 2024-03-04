Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.26% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.