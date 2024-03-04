Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 107,407 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

