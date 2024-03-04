Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,108 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 540.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

