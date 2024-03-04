Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,213 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.55% of Kontoor Brands worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

NYSE KTB opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

