Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 741 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.29% of Alkermes worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 272,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.