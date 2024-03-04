Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,176 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $158.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

