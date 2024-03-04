Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

