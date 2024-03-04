Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

