Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Gas Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of HGAS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. Global Gas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Get Global Gas alerts:

Global Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.