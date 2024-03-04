Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Global Gas Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of HGAS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. Global Gas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
Global Gas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Gas
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.