Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of GSL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. 1,483,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,500. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

