Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:GTII traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
