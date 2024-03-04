Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. 141,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 136,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Golden Entertainment

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,670,793.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $904.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.