Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $136.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

