Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

