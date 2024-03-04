Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 276,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

