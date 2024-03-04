Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.21. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,628,248 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 407,159 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

