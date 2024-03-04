Head to Head Contrast: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) versus Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nayax has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -6.75% -15.96% -5.74% Zenvia -24.29% -19.74% -9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $235.49 million 3.91 -$37.51 million ($0.48) -58.46 Zenvia $146.56 million 0.59 -$47.07 million ($0.89) -2.31

This table compares Nayax and Zenvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nayax has higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nayax and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nayax beats Zenvia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with ERP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

