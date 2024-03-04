Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.