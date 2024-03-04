Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEAK. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 9,979,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

