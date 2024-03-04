Heroes of Mavia Trading Down 24% This Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $171.64 million and $40.70 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00008516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Heroes of Mavia Token Profile
Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.
Heroes of Mavia Token Trading
