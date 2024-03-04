Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176,403 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

