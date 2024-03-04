Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.29.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

