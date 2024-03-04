HI Price Hits $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.45 million and $359,945.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00016191 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00022797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,296.02 or 1.00205185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00150462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005821 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $455,471.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

