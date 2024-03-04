Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC remained flat at $36.07 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

