Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $974,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $292.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $292.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

