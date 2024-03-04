Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys 60,100 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.67. 242,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,808. The company has a market cap of C$414.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

