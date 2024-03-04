Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $84,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 308,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,171 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

