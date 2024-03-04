Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $231.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $231.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

