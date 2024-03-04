Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.