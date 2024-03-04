Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 115 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

