Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

