Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 323 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $499.11 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

