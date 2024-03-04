Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of ISRG opened at $397.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.52 and a 200 day moving average of $321.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

