Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.98

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 17512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $835.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

