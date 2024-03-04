Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.98

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 17512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $835.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
