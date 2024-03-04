Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 183,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,041 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 796.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 157,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.41. 775,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.