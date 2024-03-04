Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 964.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

