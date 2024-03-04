Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 4th (AHR, AINC, AMPE, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BV, BWB, BYFC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 4th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

