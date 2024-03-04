Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 4th (AHR, AINC, AMPE, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BV, BWB, BYFC)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 4th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

