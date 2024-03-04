iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

