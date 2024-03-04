IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

