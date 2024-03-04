Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Iris Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRAA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Acquisition by 3,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Iris Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Iris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

About Iris Acquisition

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

