iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,537 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. 1,354,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

