iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.36. 2,101,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.94. The firm has a market cap of $398.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $515.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

