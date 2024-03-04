iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,585. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

