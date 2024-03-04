iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ RING opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
