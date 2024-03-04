iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $162.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

