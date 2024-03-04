iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.68 and its 200-day moving average is $252.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $282.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

