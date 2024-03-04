iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $334.13. The stock had a trading volume of 678,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $335.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

