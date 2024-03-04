iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.73. 438,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

