iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. 714,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

